An investor watches the share index at a local share and stock market in Chandigarh June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Sensex and the Nifty could extend gains given the recent strong foreign buying, but worries over the tense political situation in Ukraine could darken the outlook over emerging markets.

Foreign investors have been net buyers of cash shares in each of the previous 10 sessions, with net inflows totalling around $600 million, exchange and regulatory data show.

However, data late on Friday showing the economy grew a slower-than-expected 4.7 percent in the October-December quarter from a year earlier could reinforce concerns about growth.

KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH

Monday: India manufacturing PMI

Wednesday: India services PMI

(Reporting by Indulal P)