NEW DELHI India's food price index declined 1.03 percent in the year to January 14 government data on Friday showed, compared with an annual drop of 0.42 percent in the previous week.

The fuel price index climbed an annual 14.45 percent, the same as the week before.

The primary articles price index was up 1.89 percent, compared with an annual rise of 2.47 percent a week earlier.

India's headline inflation may moderate to 7 percent or little lower by March, R. Gopalan, secretary of economic affairs in the ministry of finance said on Tuesday.

