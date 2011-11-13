MUMBAI Nov 13 From chip plants to
research parks, India must invest in an electronics
manufacturing base to sate the swelling demand for smartphones,
laptops and other gear or risk an import bill larger than for
oil, a top adviser to the prime minister said.
Information technology and services may have powered India
to be one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, but
manufacturing accounts for just 16 percent of output, roughly
half of the share in China and far behind India's targeted 25
percent over the next decade.
"We have lost all of the electronics manufacturing base,
whatever little we had," said Sam Pitroda in an interview on the
sidelines of a World Economic Forum event in Mumbai.
"Electronic hardware (imports) could be $400 billion if
we're not careful, in the next 10-15 years." he said. "It could
be more than oil."
India wants to upgrade its industrial base to diversify from
service sector-led growth, create more jobs, and curb a swollen
trade deficit that could more than double in three years, due in
part to billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports.
The trade deficit could cross $150 billion for the fiscal
year that ends in March, according to a top trade official, from
just $14.3 billion in 2004.
India imported $27.2 billion worth of electronic goods last
fiscal year, compared to $102 billion for oil. However, India is
a major re-exporter of petroleum products.
Global chip makers such as Intel Corp, Advanced
Micro Devices Inc and Freescale Semiconductor Holdings
Ltd have design operations in India. But of the $6.55
billion of semiconductors used in Indian-bought products last
year, almost none were made locally.
"We can't ignore it. We have to say, look, we need local
production," said Pitroda, an adviser to Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh who is credited with leading a telecoms revolution that
has turned India into the world's No. 2 cellular market.
"We need a foundry, we need ecosystems ... we need
indigenization, we need our own products," said Pitroda, who
holds cabinet rank.
The potential demand for a domestic manufacturing base is
huge. Rapidly growing in wealth and aspiration, Indians buy
about 300 million mobile phones each year, Pitroda estimates.
Plagued by creaking infrastructure, bureaucratic red tape
and a complex tax regime, India has struggled to accelerate
industrial growth and attract investment to the sector.
A lack of local technology suppliers means that electronics
manufacturers that do cater to the domestic market, such as Dell
Inc and Hewlett Packard Co, often have to
assemble products from parts sourced overseas.
"It's one thing for Dell and HP to come and make products
here, but their value-addition is very different," said Pitroda.
"The assembly cost is irrelevant."
For more Reuters coverage of the World Economic Forum India
Economic Summit, click:
here
(Editing by Tony Munroe)