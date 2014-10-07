* Indian PM wants bank account for every household
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Oct 8 Kamla Rani, a 50-year-old
housewife living in a run-down area of New Delhi, baulks at the
idea of having heavily subsidised food benefits replaced by
money deposited in a bank account.
"How can we believe the government will pay on time or
increase the amount when prices go up every month?" she asked,
sitting in the doorway of her modest home in Gulabi Bagh, a
residential area in the north of the capital where many people
live in slums.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched an ambitious plan
to streamline a bloated and inefficient welfare system by paying
for everything from cooking gas to university stipends via a
bank account, in a bid to save billions of dollars a year.
To sell his idea, he has promised a bank account for every
household - a mammoth and expensive task in a country where two
in five people had lacked access to one.
But resistance among more than 800 million people entitled
to subsidised food is high.
Years of double-digit inflation make them wary, the previous
government's pilot schemes floundered and, with so many people
unfamiliar with basic banking, benefits like accident insurance
offered under the scheme may not be fully utilised.
That may explain why Modi, in his biggest attempt at fiscal
change since he swept to power in May, has been less bold than
some would wish, steering clear of reforming the most sensitive
and costly benefits - food and fertilisers.
"The new bank accounts will not be viable if they aren't
used for transfers," said one participant at a meeting where
senior officials spelled out their concerns to Modi.
To prepare the ground for his reforms, Modi has set a target
of opening 75 million new bank accounts by January, a target
which experts believe his nationalist government can reach.
Ensuring those accounts are used to funnel all state
benefits, and so reduce corruption and wastage, will be much
harder, raising questions about the fate of the People's Wealth
Scheme that Modi promised would end "financial untouchability".
STARTING SMALL
To begin with, the government plans to transfer subsidies of
nearly 400 rupees ($6.50) a month to the bank accounts of 140
million households to pay towards the cost of cooking gas.
These payments would replace a cumbersome system of subsidies
and losses borne by state energy firms to provide affordable gas
canisters to families.
In fact, P. Chidambaram, finance minister in the last
Congress government, had already launched similar payments in
parts of India and weeded out nearly 20 million "ghost"
beneficiaries in the system.
It is not the only time Modi borrowed from his predecessors.
Before the election triumph of his Bharatiya Janata Party
(BJP) in May, Modi had wanted to scrap the Aadhaar (Foundation)
biometric database launched by Congress that has registered 680
million people, or about half the population.
Linking bank accounts and welfare entitlements to the
database would make it harder to steal from the system, for
example by creating fake identities and using them to make
fraudulent claims.
In an abrupt U-turn, Modi now wants to expand the database
to cover 1 billion people, linking their fingerprint ID cards to
the newly opened bank accounts.
That led one political opponent to accuse Modi of putting
"old wine in a new bottle", but sources familiar with the policy
say that the 64-year-old premier is determined to forge ahead.
"It is only a matter of time before cash payment of
subsidies begins," said a finance ministry official, who
requested anonymity because he did not have permission to speak
publicly. "You may see more action in the next budget."
Other schemes that could follow under Modi's reforms are
payment of student stipends and wages under an employment scheme
that guarantees 100 days' work a year to the rural poor. Such
payments are now typically made cash-in-hand.
But the fate of big-ticket items, such as the $18 billion
food aid programme or a $10 billion scheme to subsidise the cost
of fertiliser to farmers, remains unclear.
"Modi and the BJP may have opposed Aadhaar before the
elections, but now I see a clear direction that the government
will soon move most subsidies to cash transfers," said Surjit
Bhalla, chairman of emerging markets research and asset
management firm Oxus Investments.
Bhalla, a prominent advocate of welfare reform, said it
would be difficult to dismantle India's vast public food
distribution system quickly, but cash payments for kerosene,
cooking gas and the rural jobs scheme could come in the next
three years.
BILLIONS OF DOLLARS SAVED
A successful overhaul would cut the waste and corruption
that eat into India's $50 billion budget for welfare, food and
farm aid, and ensure that a greater share of funds reaches its
intended target.
Economists at brokerage CLSA estimate potential savings at
$13-$15 billion, or 0.7-0.8 percent of gross domestic product.
That compares with India's budget deficit target of 4.1 percent
of GDP for this year.
Failure would saddle banks with the cost of setting up and
maintaining millions of accounts that could end up idle or even
be abandoned once holders have tapped a built-in overdraft
facility of 5,000 rupees ($80).
"It's a great vision ... but execution is important," said
Uday Kotak, the founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, one of
India's fastest-growing commercial banks. "Financial inclusion
cannot happen without the support of society."
Making the shift to cash payments of subsidies and benefits
would also reduce the need to stockpile food.
Rice and wheat stocks at government warehouses stood at
57 million tonnes at the start of August, against a mandatory
minimum of 16 million. Other countries have accused India of
hoarding food, leading to the collapse of a global trade deal.
(Editing by Douglas Busvine and Mike Collett-White)