SEBI to investigate possible leak of company earnings

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will investigate possible leaks of company earnings in social media chatrooms, its chief Ajay Tyagi said on Friday.

The logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is pictured on the premises of its headquarters in Mumbai, India March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A Reuters investigation documented at least 12 cases of prescient messages about major Indian companies being posted in private WhatsApp groups.

“We will certainly investigate the issue. It is a work in progress,” Tyagi, Chairman of SEBI, India’s market regulator, told Reuters, when asked what action the regulator was considering.