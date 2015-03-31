* India buys up to 80,000 T of Australian prime wheat
By Naveen Thukral and Mayank Bhardwaj
SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI, March 31 India has bought
up to 80,000 tonnes of Australian wheat in recent deals, three
trade sources said on Tuesday, the biggest such imports by the
country in five years as unseasonal rains damage the crop at
home.
Purchases by the world's No.2 wheat consumer and producer
could buoy benchmark Chicago prices, which rallied more
than 6 percent in the past two sessions and are currently near a
one-week top amid concerns over dry weather and rising
temperatures hurting the U.S. winter crop.
Indian flour millers have bought between 70,000 and 80,000
tonnes of Australian prime wheat for April-May shipment at
$260-$265 a tonne, including cost and freight.
"They have bought three cargoes as some mills are taking
coverage because of reports of rain damage," said one
Singapore-based trading manager with an international trading
company.
"We don't expect India to buy large volumes as they have
substantially large stocks but there could be some demand for
higher grade wheat."
India imported around 200,000 tonnes of wheat in 2010, U.S.
Department of Agriculture data shows, and purchases since then
have been low because of bumper domestic production.
But wheat output and overall crop quality is seen taking a
hit this year following heavy, untimely rain in northern and
central grain-growing parts of India just before the harvest.
Traders said the top high-protein wheat producing states of
Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have seen worst damage.
While it is too early to estimate the extent of damage to
the wheat crop, winter crops in more than 10 million hectares
could be hit, government officials said.
India could be in the market for more shipments although
large stockpiles in government silos may cap purchases.
Stocks lying with the state-run Food Corporation of India
totalled 19.52 million tonnes on March 1, substantially higher
than a target of 4 million tonnes.
Still, some of the stocks, which are more than two-year old,
may be of average to lower quality.
In addition to the rain-damage, Indian millers are importing
also because of global freight rates that plunged to a
record low last month.
"At times some port-based flour millers in southern India
import high-protein wheat from Australia to take advantage of
freight rates and lower global prices," said Prem Gupta, a
senior member of the Roller Flour Millers Association of India.
"If international prices are lower, it becomes economical to
import rather than get cargoes transported from the main
production centres in central or northern parts of India."
