NEW DELHI Aug 7 India will impose an import
duty of 10 percent on wheat effective until March 31 next year,
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told parliament on Friday,
reinstating tariffs after a gap of eight years following big
purchases in recent months. (bit.ly/1M9JpCd)
Reuters reported last week that a decision was taken after
top officials from the ministries of farm, food, trade and
finance met to discuss ways to curb overseas purchases when
domestic stocks are ample.
In June some private firms signed deals to import 500,000
tonnes of high-protein Australian wheat in the biggest such
purchases in more than a decade that led to criticism Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's government was letting down farmers.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Sunil Nair)