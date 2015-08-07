* Import duty of 10 pct effective until March 31 -finance
minister
* Imports had worried farmers and govt due to ample local
stocks
(Adds details, possible diversion of rejected cargo to India)
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, Aug 7 India will impose an import
duty of 10 percent on wheat until March 31 next year, Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday, reinstating tariffs after
a gap of eight years following big overseas purchases in recent
months.
Reuters reported last week that a decision had been taken
after officials from the ministries of farm, food, trade and
finance met to discuss ways to curb imports at a time when
domestic stocks are ample thanks to seven years of bumper
harvests aided by government subsidies.
In June private firms signed deals to import 500,000 tonnes
of premium Australian wheat, the biggest such purchases in more
than a decade, which led to criticism Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's government was letting farmers down.
Some flour millers in India's port cities contracted to buy
the wheat after rain and hailstorms earlier this year damaged
crops, especially high-protein varieties used to make pasta and
pizzas.
The duty increase, announced on the website of the upper
house of parliament (bit.ly/1M9JpCd), could rule out the
import of another 500,000 tonnes that had been expected earlier.
A trader in New Delhi said the government may have been
forced to move quickly due to fears that some of the 52,500
tonnes of French wheat rejected by Bangladesh over quality
concerns could find its way into India.
The trader, who did not want to be named, said at least one
of the rejected cargoes was heading towards Tuticorin port in
southern India.
"The government didn't want any rejected cargo to come to
India because it would have prompted trading companies to divert
the rest of their rejected vessels to Indian shores," he said.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)