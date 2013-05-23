NEW DELHI May 23 India's PEC Ltd received the highest bid at $301 per tonne from Singapore-based trader Concordia in a tender offering 40,000 tonnes of wheat from the east coast, trade sources said on Thursday.

In a separate tender offering 30,000 tonnes of wheat, PEC received the highest bid at $303 a tonnes, sources said.

Earlier, the government-backed company got the highest bid at $305 per tonne in a 40,000 tonnes export tender.

Earlier this month, the state-owned company floated three separate wheat export tenders totalling 110,000 tonnes.

State-run trading firms PEC, State Trading Corp. and MMTC have been issuing export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses since mid-2012. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)