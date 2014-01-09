NEW DELHI Jan 9 Indian traders have sealed the first export deal for the new season wheat at $270 per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for shipments during April and May, trade sources said on Thursday.

"The first deal has been struck for 25,000 tonnes," one of the traders said.

India, the world's second-largest producer of wheat, is straddled with huge stocks of the grain due to a series of bumper harvests since 2007. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Malini Menon)