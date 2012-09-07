MUMBAI, Sept 7 India's state-run trading company PEC has floated a tender to export 30,000 tonnes of milling wheat from , it said in a statement on Friday, as part of the government's strategy to trim huge stocks at its warehouses.

The quantity will be dispatched from Karaikal port in the eastern coast between Oct. 10 and Nov. 5, the company said.

The last date for bids is Sept. 27, it said.

India's wheat stocks at government warehouses on Aug. 1 were 47.5 million tonnes, more than three times the official target of 17.1 million tonnes for the quarter ending September.

