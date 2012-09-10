NEW DELHI, Sept 10 India's state-run trading company PEC Ltd has received 10 bids for its global wheat export tender, with Thailand-based Phoenix Commodities emerging as the highest bidder at $313.50 per tonne, trade sources said on Monday.

Bidders included the Indian arms of global trading companies such as Glencore, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus, the source added.

Last month, PEC Ltd sold 60,000 tonnes of wheat from government warehouses at $308 per tonne to the Australian trading company JK International.

PEC is one of the three state-run companies involved in the sale of wheat stocks from government warehouses. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)