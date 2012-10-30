MUMBAI Oct 30 India's government-owned State Trading Corp has floated a tender to export 40,000 tonnes of wheat for export shipments between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, a company statement said on Tuesday.

The last date for bids is Nov. 20, it said.

Indian state-run trading companies have been repeatedly issuing export tenders in past months to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)