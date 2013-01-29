MUMBAI Jan 29 India's state-run trading company PEC has issued a global tender to export 125,000 tonnes of milling wheat for shipment between Feb. 20 and March 31, a company statement said on Tuesday.

The stocks would be made available at Krishnapatnam port on the east coast. The bid closes on Feb. 18, it said.

This is part of a continuing Indian government programme to cut huge wheat stocks, taking advantage of current high global grain prices. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)