BRIEF-JSW Steel seeks members' nod for reappointment of Sajjan Jindal as MD
* Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Sajjan Jindal as MD Source text: (http://bit.ly/2slKMZF) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Jan 29 India's state-run trading company PEC has issued a global tender to export 125,000 tonnes of milling wheat for shipment between Feb. 20 and March 31, a company statement said on Tuesday.
The stocks would be made available at Krishnapatnam port on the east coast. The bid closes on Feb. 18, it said.
This is part of a continuing Indian government programme to cut huge wheat stocks, taking advantage of current high global grain prices. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Sajjan Jindal as MD Source text: (http://bit.ly/2slKMZF) Further company coverage:
June 2 India's Reliance Communications executive Punit Garg says