NEW DELHI Feb 19 Indian traders have jumped in
to take advantage of attractive global prices by sealing deals
to export up to 750,000 tonnes of the new season wheat, three
trade sources said on Tuesday, kicking off overseas sales for
the harvest to begin in March.
While private traders have struck deals for 500,000-750,000
tonnes at $295-$300 a tonne free on board, the government is
still dragging its feet on allowing extra exports from its
overflowing grain bins to make room for this year's crop.
Indian farmers are expected to harvest another bumper crop
this year after a record 95 million tonnes in 2012. Domestic
demand runs at around 76 million tonnes.
The private trade contracts are for April-June shipments for
buyers in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and
Vietnam, and 80 percent of the contracted quantity is feed
wheat, one of the sources said.
The global trade in feed wheat is around 30-40 million
tonnes a year and total wheat trade is about 140 million tonnes.
All three New Delhi-based sources work at the Indian units
of global trading companies and are actively involved in these
deals.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Jo Winterbottom)