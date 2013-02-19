* Farmers to harvest yet another bumper crop in 2013
* Govt to buy record 44 mln T wheat from local farmers
* India may have to sell at discount after June-July
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, Feb 19 Indian traders have jumped in
to take advantage of attractive global prices by sealing deals
to export up to 750,000 tonnes of the new season wheat, three
trade sources said on Tuesday, kicking off overseas sales for
the harvest to begin in March.
While private traders have struck deals for 500,000 to
750,000 tonnes at $295 to $300 a tonne free on board, the
government is still dragging its feet on allowing extra exports
from its overflowing grain bins to make room for this year's
crop.
Indian farmers are expected to harvest another bumper crop
this year after a record 95 million tonnes in 2012. Domestic
demand runs at around 76 million tonnes.
The private trade contracts are for April-June shipments for
buyers in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and
Vietnam, and 80 percent of the contracted quantity is feed
wheat, one of the sources said.
The global trade in feed wheat is around 30 million to 40
million tonnes a year and the total wheat trade is about 140
million tonnes.
All three New Delhi-based sources work at the Indian units
of global trading companies and are actively involved in these
deals.
"It is a golden opportunity for India to export as much as
possible, as the biggest twist in the international grains
market is going to come in June and July, when the Black Sea
wheat is ready," the second source said.
Currently India is the sole supplier of cheaper feed wheat,
since rival supplies of superior varieties from Australia are
about $50 a tonne more expensive.
But India will be forced to sell at a discount once supplies
start from the Black Sea region.
"Both Russian wheat and U.S. corn will drag down
international prices by June-July if the weather doesn't play
spoilsport," the third source said.
India's export prices could drop to $260 to $270 a tonne
then, he said.
There will be a flurry of export deals as India is staring
at yet another bumper crop and world prices are likely to stay
attractive only until June or July, the third source said.
The global wheat market has been supported by strong demand
for U.S. grains as supplies shrink in other exporters such as
Australia and Europe.
By 1007 GMT, benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March wheat
was up 0.64 percent at $7.47-1/4 a bushel.
Saddled with huge stocks, the government lifted a
four-year-old ban on private wheat exports in September 2011,
following its move with a decision to ship 4.5 million tonnes
out of government warehouses.
At the time, traders struck initial deals at about $275 a
tonne free on board.
Stocks are going to swell further.
On Tuesday, the government said it would buy a record 44
million tonnes of wheat from local farmers in 2013.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and
Clarence Fernandez)