By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI, Feb 19 Indian traders have jumped in to take advantage of attractive global prices by sealing deals to export up to 750,000 tonnes of the new season wheat, three trade sources said on Tuesday, kicking off overseas sales for the harvest to begin in March.

While private traders have struck deals for 500,000 to 750,000 tonnes at $295 to $300 a tonne free on board, the government is still dragging its feet on allowing extra exports from its overflowing grain bins to make room for this year's crop.

Indian farmers are expected to harvest another bumper crop this year after a record 95 million tonnes in 2012. Domestic demand runs at around 76 million tonnes.

The private trade contracts are for April-June shipments for buyers in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, and 80 percent of the contracted quantity is feed wheat, one of the sources said.

The global trade in feed wheat is around 30 million to 40 million tonnes a year and the total wheat trade is about 140 million tonnes.

All three New Delhi-based sources work at the Indian units of global trading companies and are actively involved in these deals.

"It is a golden opportunity for India to export as much as possible, as the biggest twist in the international grains market is going to come in June and July, when the Black Sea wheat is ready," the second source said.

Currently India is the sole supplier of cheaper feed wheat, since rival supplies of superior varieties from Australia are about $50 a tonne more expensive.

But India will be forced to sell at a discount once supplies start from the Black Sea region.

"Both Russian wheat and U.S. corn will drag down international prices by June-July if the weather doesn't play spoilsport," the third source said.

India's export prices could drop to $260 to $270 a tonne then, he said.

There will be a flurry of export deals as India is staring at yet another bumper crop and world prices are likely to stay attractive only until June or July, the third source said.

The global wheat market has been supported by strong demand for U.S. grains as supplies shrink in other exporters such as Australia and Europe.

By 1007 GMT, benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March wheat was up 0.64 percent at $7.47-1/4 a bushel.

Saddled with huge stocks, the government lifted a four-year-old ban on private wheat exports in September 2011, following its move with a decision to ship 4.5 million tonnes out of government warehouses.

At the time, traders struck initial deals at about $275 a tonne free on board.

Stocks are going to swell further.

On Tuesday, the government said it would buy a record 44 million tonnes of wheat from local farmers in 2013. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Clarence Fernandez)