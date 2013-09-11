BRIEF-Scintilla Commercial & Credit appoints Prabhat Kumar Marda as CFO
* Says approved appointment of Prabhat Kumar Marda as chief financial officer
NEW DELHI, Sept 11 India aims to earn $600 million by exporting 2 million tonnes of wheat from government warehouses, said C. Viswanath, chairman of the state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI).
In August, the government allowed the FCI to export 2 million tonnes of wheat as part of its efforts to cut down huge stocks at its warehouses.
Earlier, the government had allowed FCI to export 4.5 million tonnes of wheat of which 4.2 million tonnes have been shipped out, helping the government earn $1.4 billion, Viswanath said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Says compared to last financial year's turnover, turnover has increased by approximately 20% during FY 2016-17
** Property developer says sales volumes and values up by 18 pct and 35 pct respectively on qtr-to-qtr basis as part of Q4 operational update on Tues