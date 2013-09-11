NEW DELHI, Sept 11 India aims to earn $600 million by exporting 2 million tonnes of wheat from government warehouses, said C. Viswanath, chairman of the state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI).

In August, the government allowed the FCI to export 2 million tonnes of wheat as part of its efforts to cut down huge stocks at its warehouses.

Earlier, the government had allowed FCI to export 4.5 million tonnes of wheat of which 4.2 million tonnes have been shipped out, helping the government earn $1.4 billion, Viswanath said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Supriya Kurane)