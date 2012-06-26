SINGAPORE, June 26 The Middle East has bought
around 200,000 tonnes of new-crop Indian wheat and more deals
are likely, as a rally in global prices and the weakening
currency of the South Asian nation make exports competitive,
grains traders said on Tuesday.
"Indian wheat has been moving to the Middle East but now
there should be more interest," said one Singapore-based trader.
"The spread between Indian and Australian wheat is around $30 to
$40 today, which is very attractive."
Indian wheat is quoted at around $255 a tonne free on board
(FOB), compared with $295 a tonne being offered for Australian
wheat. In the Middle East, Indian wheat is being offered at
around $280 a tonne, including cost and freight (C&F), while
rival Black Sea cargoes are being quoted at close to $315 a
tonne.
