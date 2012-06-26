* Traders sell 200,000 T of Indian wheat to Middle East
* Indian wheat at $30-$40 discount to Australian wheat
* U.S. wheat futures up nearly 19 pct over 7 sessions
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 26 The Middle East has bought
around 200,000 tonnes of new-crop Indian wheat and more deals
are likely, as a rally in global prices and the weakening
currency of the South Asian nation make exports competitive,
grains traders said on Tuesday.
"Indian wheat has been moving to the Middle East but now
there should be more interest," said one Singapore-based trader.
"The spread between Indian and Australian wheat is around $30 to
$40 today, which is very attractive."
U.S. wheat futures was little changed at around
nine-month highs on Tuesday, after climbing more than 7 percent
in the last session, tracking gains in corn and on expectations
of lower production from the Black Sea region.
In the cash market, Indian wheat is quoted at around $255 a
tonne free on board (FOB), compared with $295 a tonne being
offered for Australian wheat.
In the Middle East, Indian wheat is being offered at around
$280 a tonne, including cost and freight (C&F), while rival
Black Sea cargoes are being quoted at close to $315 a tonne.
Aiding Indian wheat exports is the embattled rupee, which
has hit a succession of record lows this year. It has fallen
about 7 percent year-to-date, making it the worst performing
currency monitored daily in Asia by Reuters.
India, the world's second-biggest rice and wheat producer,
is grappling with storage problems due to bumper harvests in
recent years.
Grain stocks at government warehouses were at a record 82.4
million tonnes on June 1 against 63.0 million tonnes of storage
space, forcing authorities to store grains in the open.
Officials concede that 6 million tonnes of grains could rot
due to lack of storage space, but analysts say the losses could
be higher as more than 19 million tonnes lie in the open.
Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat has gained almost
19 percent in seven trading sessions, the biggest such gain in
almost a year. The rally has been mainly triggered by a drought
in the U.S. grain-belt and forecasts of lower output in Russia
and Ukraine.
Ukraine's 2012 grain harvest is likely to total 43 to 44
million tonnes, compared with a record 56.7 million tonnes in
2011 due a sharp decrease in wheat output, a senior weather
forecaster said on Monday.
Russia's Agriculture Ministry and a leading analyst cut
their 2012/13 grain crop and export forecasts on Monday after
winterkill and spring drought caused yields to fall. For the new
season the ministry cut its wheat crop forecast to 46-49 million
tonnes from 57 million tonnes expected earlier, a government
source said.
At the same time, India, which is sitting on a burdensome
stockpile of wheat, has been trying to sell grains, including to
sanctions-hit Iran.
India could export up to 3 million tonnes of wheat to Iran
if supplies are requested, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said, as
India seeks to reduce huge wheat stocks and help settle payment
for a large oil import bill.
"Indian wheat is cheapest in the world at the moment," said
another Singapore-based grains trader. "It is even cheaper than
feed wheat."
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)