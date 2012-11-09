MUMBAI Nov 9 Indian state trading company PEC has issued an international tender to export 125,000 tonnes of milling wheat for shipments between Dec. 10 to Jan. 15, the company said in a statement.

The stocks would be made available at Kandla port on the western coast and the bidding deadline is Nov. 29, it said.

This is part of a continuing Indian government programme of export sales to cut large wheat stocks. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)