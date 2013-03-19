MUMBAI, March 19 Indian state-run trading company MMTC Ltd has issued an international tender to export 40,000 tonnes of milling wheat for shipment between April 20 to May 20, a company statement said.

The stocks will be available from government warehouses located at Mormugao port on the west coast of the country. The bidding process closes on April 9.

The tender is part of an Indian government programme to reduce huge wheat stocks. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)