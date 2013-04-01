MUMBAI, April 1 Indian state-run trading company MMTC Ltd has issued an international tender to export 65,000 tonnes of milling wheat, a company statement said on Friday.

The stocks will be available from government warehouses located at Pipavav port on the west coast of the country. The deadline for the tender is April 5 and the wheat is for shipment between April 9 and May 9.

The tender is part of an Indian government programme to cut huge wheat stocks. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)