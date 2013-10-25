MUMBAI Oct 25 India's state-run MMTC Ltd
on Friday floated a tender to export 60,000 tonnes of
wheat from the Kakinada port on the eastern coast for shipments
between Nov. 22 and Dec. 21, the company said in a statement on
Friday.
The last date to bid is Nov. 15, it said.
The tenders will be litmus tests for the government's $300
per tonne floor price, which sources have said will be cut by
$40 per tonne to encourage exports and cut down massive stocks,
much of which are stored in the open.
Other state-run trading companies like State Trading
Corporation of India and PEC are also expected to
float tenders to export wheat.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)