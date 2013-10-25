MUMBAI Oct 25 India's state-run MMTC Ltd on Friday floated a tender to export 60,000 tonnes of wheat from the Kakinada port on the eastern coast for shipments between Nov. 22 and Dec. 21, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The last date to bid is Nov. 15, it said.

The tenders will be litmus tests for the government's $300 per tonne floor price, which sources have said will be cut by $40 per tonne to encourage exports and cut down massive stocks, much of which are stored in the open.

Other state-run trading companies like State Trading Corporation of India and PEC are also expected to float tenders to export wheat. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)