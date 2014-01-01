MUMBAI Jan 1 Two Indian state-run traders have issued global tenders to export a total of 220,000 tonnes of wheat for shipment between Feb. 1 and Mar. 5, company statements showed on Tuesday.

State Trading Corp is offering 120,000 tonnes of wheat at the Mundra port on the west coast while PEC Ltd is offering 100,000 tonnes at the Krishnapatnam port on the eastern cost.

The deadline for submission of bids in both tenders is Jan. 23, the statements said.

The tenders are a part of the government's plan to sell 2 million tonnes of the grain overseas by March as it attempts to reduce bulging stocks. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)