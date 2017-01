MUMBAI, March 20 India's state-run trader MMTC has offered 35,000 tonnes of wheat for exports from the Pipavav port on the country's west coast, the company said in a statement.

The last date for submission of bids is April 11 and shipments will be made between April 20 and May 19, the company said on Thursday.

Apart from MMTC, state-run traders STC and PEC have also been floating global tenders to export wheat from government warehouses to cut huge stocks. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)