MUMBAI Aug 3 Government-run State Trading Corporation has floated a tender to export 40,000 tonnes of wheat for delivery in September or October from the southern Chennai port.

The last date of submission of bids is Aug. 24, the company said in a statement. The tender is part of an Indian government programme to cut huge wheat stocks, taking advantage of current high global grain prices. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta & Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)