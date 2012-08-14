MUMBAI Aug 14 Indian state trading company PEC has issued an international tender to export 125,000 tonnes of milling wheat for delivery in October, the company said on its website late on Monday.

The wheat is stored at warehouses at Kandla port in western Gujarat state and the bidding deadline is Sep. 3.

This is part of an Indian government programme to cut huge wheat stocks, taking advantage of current high global grain prices. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)