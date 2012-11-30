MUMBAI Nov 30 India's state-run trading company PEC Ltd issued an international tender to export 125,000 tonnes of Indian milling wheat for shipments between Jan. 10 and Feb. 20, the company said on its website late on Thursday.

The stocks would be made available at Kandla port on the western coast and the bidding deadline is Dec. 20, it said.

This is part of a continuing Indian government programme to cut huge wheat stocks, taking advantage of high global prices currently. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)