Dec 11 India is considering a proposal to allow an extra 2.5 million tonnes of wheat for overseas sale, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Tuesday.

India, the world's second biggest producer of the grain, has allowed 2 million tonnes of overseas sales so far this year from government warehouses as part of a strategy to cut huge stocks built due to successive bumper harvests.

In reply to a query in the parliament, he said three state-run companies have so far tendered 1.73 million tonnes for overseas sale this year.

State Trading Corp, MMTC Ltd and PEC Ltd have been regularly floating global tenders since August for the overseas sale of the grain.

