MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian state trading company PEC has issued two global tenders to export 245,000 tonnes of milling wheat for shipment between March 15 to April 30, statements on the company's website showed on Wednesday.

The company would make available 175,000 tonnes at Kandla port on the west coast of India, while the remaining 70,000 tonnes would be offered at Karaikal port on the east coast.

The last date to bid for both the tenders is on March 6.

The tenders form part of an ongoing federal government programme to cut huge wheat stocks, taking advantage of current high global grain prices. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)