MUMBAI Feb 27 Indian state trading company PEC has issued two global tenders to export a total 200,000 tonnes of milling wheat for shipment between March 25 to April 30, statements on the company's website showed on Wednesday.

The company will provide 150,000 tonnes at Krishnapatnam port on the east coast of India, while the remaining 50,000 tonnes would be offered at Gangavaram port.

The last date to bid for both the tenders is March 20.

The tenders form part of an ongoing federal government programme to cut huge wheat stocks, taking advantage of current high global grain prices. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)