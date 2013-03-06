NEW DELHI, March 6 India will prioritise government exports of wheat over rice and oilmeal if the country approves a proposal to increase shipments, a senior farm ministry official said on Wednesday.

"Wheat exports are a priority issue as the new harvest is about to begin later in the month," said the official, who declined to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

On Tuesday, government sources told Reuters that India was expected to allow an extra 5 million tonnes of wheat exports soon, though any increase would have to find additional capacity on India's limited rail lines and ports.

Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said India's cabinet was likely to discuss the issue of extra exports of wheat at a meeting on Thursday, as the country tries to trim overflowing stocks. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Ed Davies)