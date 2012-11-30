MUMBAI Nov 30 India's state-run trading company MMTC Ltd. issued an international tender to export 110,000 tonnes of Indian milling wheat for shipment between Jan. 1 and Feb. 10, the company said on its website on Friday.

The stocks would be made available at Pipavav port on the western coast of the country. The bidding deadline is Dec. 21.

This is part of an Indian government programme to cut huge wheat stocks, taking advantage of high global prices. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)