MUMBAI, March 25 India's state-run State Trading Corp issued a tender to export 70,000 tonnes of wheat, a company statement said on Monday.

The bidding process closes on April 16. STC is offering wheat stocks from the government warehouses located at Chennai port on the east coast for shipment between April 25 and May 25.

The government is exporting wheat from its warehouses to cut bulging stocks after bumper harvests since 2007. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)