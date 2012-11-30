MUMBAI Nov 30 India's State Trading Corp issued two international tenders to export 190,000 tonnes of Indian milling wheat for shipments between Jan. 1 and Feb. 25, the company said on its website on Friday.

The company would make available 150,000 tonnes at Mundra port on the western coast and 40,000 tonnes at Chennai port on the eastern coast. The bidding deadline for both tenders is Dec. 21, it said.

Earlier on Friday, state-run MMTC floated a tender to export 110,000 tonnes of wheat, while PEC floated three tenders to export 190,000 tonnes of the grain.

This is part of an Indian government programme to cut huge wheat stocks, taking advantage of high global prices. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)