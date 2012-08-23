MUMBAI Aug 23 India's state-run trading company PEC has floated a tender to export 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat, it said in a statement on Thursday, as part of the government's strategy to trim huge stocks at its warehouses.

The quantity will be dispatched from Krishnapatnam port in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh between Oct. 1 and Nov. 10, the company said.

The last date for bids is Sept. 13, it said.

India's wheat stocks at government warehouses on Aug. 1 were 47.5 million tonnes, more than three times the official target of 17.1 million tonnes for the quarter ending September. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)