MUMBAI Aug 23 India's state-run trading company
PEC has floated a tender to export 120,000 tonnes of milling
wheat, it said in a statement on Thursday, as part of the
government's strategy to trim huge stocks at its warehouses.
The quantity will be dispatched from Krishnapatnam port in
the southern state of Andhra Pradesh between Oct. 1 and Nov. 10,
the company said.
The last date for bids is Sept. 13, it said.
India's wheat stocks at government warehouses on Aug. 1 were
47.5 million tonnes, more than three times the official target
of 17.1 million tonnes for the quarter ending September.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)