MUMBAI Nov 30 India's state-run trading company PEC Ltd issued three international tenders to export 190,000 tonnes of Indian milling wheat for shipments between Jan. 1 and Feb. 10, the company said on its website on Friday.

The stocks would be made available at Visakhapatnam, Krishnapatnam and Karaikal ports on eastern coast of the country. The bidding deadline is Dec. 21, it said.

This is part of a continuing Indian government programme to cut huge wheat stocks, taking advantage of high global prices currently. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)