CHANDIGARH, India, March 15 Prolonged winter weather and recent rainfall may delay wheat harvesting by at least a week in India's key grain producing northern states of Punjab and Haryana, officials and farmers said on Thursday.

Harvesting in Punjab and Haryana, the country's recond and third biggest producers of wheat, usually begins from April 1 in normal weather conditions.

"Wheat harvesting could be delayed by 7 to 10 days this year following a prolonged winter spell and recent rain in the region," B.S. Duggal, additional director with the Haryana Agriculture Department, told Reuters.

Duggal said wheat harvesting in Haryana might begin in the second week of April.

In January and February, the weather was colder than usual in northern states, data with the weather department showed.

The weather office has forecast no significant change in minimum temperatures in Punjab and Haryana during the next five days, potentially delaying the harvest further.

"Usually at this period of time the crop starts maturing, but this year it hasn't matured yet due to the cold weather," said Balwinder Singh Sidhu, a farmer from Maharaj village in Bathinda district of Punjab.

"Keeping the weather conditions in view, I plan to start the harvest only after the first week of April," Sindhu said.

Punjab agriculture department officials said there may be a delay in both mechanical and manual harvesting of the crop due to wet soil surface and higher moisture content in grains.

"At the current stage of the crop, a higher temperature is required so that grains can mature completely. If climatic conditions continue to remain cold, it's surely going to delay wheat harvesting in Punjab," said P.S. Rangi, marketing consultant at the Punjab State Farmers Commission.

Last month, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said the country's wheat output would cross the current official forecast of a record 88.31 million tonnes in 2012.

Punjab is forecast to produce 16.7 million tonnes of wheat this season while in neighbouring Haryana wheat output could be 11.8 million tonnes in the current season.

The Indian government plans to buy 31.9 million tonnes of wheat from the local farmers in the marketing year from April 1, a food ministry said in a statement on Feb. 21.

India is the world's second biggest producer of the grain. (Reporting by Vikas Vasudeval; Writing by Rajendra Jadhav)