NEW DELHI Feb 17 India's wheat output in 2011/12 will cross the current government forecast of a record 88.31 million tonnes due to favourable weather conditions, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Friday.

Early this month, the farm ministry in its second foodgrain production estimate had projected output for the main winter season crop at 88.31 million tonnes.

India, the world's second biggest producer of wheat, produced 86.87 tonnes in 2011. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)