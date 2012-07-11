NEW DELHI, July 11 India's government-owned
State Trading Corp. has cancelled a wheat export
tender floated in May, government sources said on Wednesday.
"The tender floated in May was purely to see the market
response. After the government's decision to export two million
tonnes of wheat from state warehouses, STC and other companies
will be floating fresh tenders," one of the sources said.
Six companies, including global traders, bid for wheat from
India's stocks to sell overseas at prices between $150-$230 per
tonne, trade sources said, prices that might tempt the world's
second-biggest producer as it tries to cut its huge stockpiles.
Earlier this month, India allowed 2 million tonnes of wheat
exports from government warehouses, as part of a strategy to
trim bulging stocks to avoid the grains getting rotten.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Rajesh Kumar Singh)