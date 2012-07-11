NEW DELHI, July 11 India's government-owned State Trading Corp. has cancelled a wheat export tender floated in May, government sources said on Wednesday.

"The tender floated in May was purely to see the market response. After the government's decision to export two million tonnes of wheat from state warehouses, STC and other companies will be floating fresh tenders," one of the sources said.

Six companies, including global traders, bid for wheat from India's stocks to sell overseas at prices between $150-$230 per tonne, trade sources said, prices that might tempt the world's second-biggest producer as it tries to cut its huge stockpiles.

Earlier this month, India allowed 2 million tonnes of wheat exports from government warehouses, as part of a strategy to trim bulging stocks to avoid the grains getting rotten. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Rajesh Kumar Singh)