NEW DELHI, Sept 20 India's state-owned trading firm MMTC Ltd has floated a tender to export 50,000 tonnes of wheat for shipments in November, a company statement said on Thursday.

The last date for submission of bids is Oct. 9 and the bids will be valid until Oct. 16. The MMTC has offered to sell wheat from Kakinada port on the east coast.

State-run trading firms have been floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses. To trim bulging stocks, the government has permitted exports of 2 million tonnes of wheat. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)