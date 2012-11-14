NEW DELHI Nov 14 Indian state-run trading company MMTC has issued a global tender to export 100,000 tonnes of wheat for shipments in January, a company statement said on Wednesday. The tender closes on Dec. 18. MMTC has offered to sell wheat from the east coast. State-run trading firms have been floating export tenders to ship out wheat from overflowing government warehouses. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)