NEW DELHI Dec 26 India has raised the purchase price of wheat payable to farmers next year by 65 rupees to 1,350 rupees ($24.56) per 100 kg, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Wednesday.

India, the world's second-biggest producer of the grain, paid a minimum purchase price of 1,285 rupees per 100 kg in 2012.

India sets a price to buy grains from local farmers to protect them from distressed sales, help maintain stocks for emergencies and run various welfare programmes.

The government has also decided to allow an extra 2.5 million tonnes of the grain for overseas sale, continuing with the export window for the second year in a row.

India allowed 2 million tonnes of wheat for overseas sales in 2012 from government warehouses as part of a strategy to cut huge stocks built due to successive bumper harvests.

($1 = 54.9650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by C.K. Nayak and Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Malini Menon)