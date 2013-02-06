NEW DELHI Feb 6 India's cabinet is expected to discuss allowing extra wheat exports on Thursday, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar told reporters on Wednesday, as part of efforts to cut stocks at warehouses to make room for the new season crop.

Recent rains have improved wheat productivity prospects, Pawar said, but have hit oilseed crops, he added, without giving details.

Farmers in India, the world's biggest wheat producer after China, are likely to harvest a bumper crop in 2013, its sixth in a row to exceed demand.

After lifting a four-year-old ban on wheat exports by private traders in 2011, last year the government approved 4.5 million tonnes of exports from its overflowing warehouses.

On Jan. 31, Food Minister K. V. Thomas told Reuters that the government was considering additional wheat exports. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)