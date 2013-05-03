NEW DELHI May 3 India is set to produce 93.62 million tonnes of wheat in 2013, the farm ministry said in a forecast on Friday, adding to already overflowing storage and putting further pressure on the government to cut prices to encourage exports.

The latest output estimate after the harvest season is lower than last year's record production of 94.88 million tonnes, but more than annual consumption of about 76 million tonnes.

India has offered a total 9.5 million tonnes of wheat for export as it tries to cut stocks. The government needs some stockpiles to supply its programme of subsidised food for the poor but incentives to farmers have boosted outputs.

This is the sixth straight year when wheat production is seen exceeding demand.

India grows wheat once a year with planting in October and harvesting in March-April.

The farm ministry will revise the wheat output at least once after the end of the current crop year in June. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; writing by Ratnajyoti Dutta;; editing by Malini Menon)