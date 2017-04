NEW DELHI, June 21 India has deferred a decision on allowing additional wheat for overseas sales, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Friday, without giving any reason for the decision.

Thomas told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday that the cabinet would be considering the step on Friday.

But the government has approved a proposal to sell 10.5 million tonnes of wheat and rice in the open market to ease prices.

"The government has approved a total of 10.5 million tonnes of grains," Manish Tewari, the information and broadcasting minister, told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

