NEW DELHI, June 27 South Korea has bought 1 million tonnes of wheat from India's state-run traders, state-run Food Corporation of India said in a statement on Thursday.

Ethiopia, Bangladesh and Yemen have emerged as the other top buyers from India, which is exporting wheat from government warehouses to cut down huge stocks piled up thanks to bumper harvests since 2007.

State-backed traders -- PEC Ltd, State Trading Corp Ltd and MMTC Ltd -- have sold a total 4.03 million tonnes so far of the 4.5 million tonnes permitted, the statement said.

Food Minister K. V. Thomas has said the government is expected to allow another 2 million tonnes of wheat for export, bringing the total offered through this mechanism to 6.5 million tonnes.

India had offered another 5 million tonnes of wheat direct to private traders but no deals have been done here because the floor price of $300 per tonne is considered unattractive, given the extra transportation costs. [ID:ID:nL3N0DC48L] (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)