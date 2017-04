NEW DELHI Jan 24 India's PEC Ltd has issued a global tender to export 120,000 tonnes of wheat for shipment between Feb. 15 to March 25, the state-run trader said in a statement on Friday.

PEC will offer the quantity at Kandla port on the western coast, the statement said.

The deadline to submit bids closes on Feb. 12.

The tender is a part of the government's plan to sell 2 million tonnes of the grain overseas by March as it attempts to reduce bulging stocks. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)