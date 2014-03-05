NEW DELHI, March 5 India's state-run trader MMTC has offered 80,000 tonnes of wheat for exports from the Kakinada port on the country's east coast, the company said in a statement.

The last date for submission of bids is March 12 and shipments will be made between March 15 and April 15, the statement said on Wednesday.

Apart from MMTC, state traders STC and PEC have also been floating global tenders to export wheat from government warehouses to cut huge stocks. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Meenakshi Sharma; editing by Malini Menon)