NEW DELHI Oct 29 India has raised the price the government will pay to buy new-season wheat from local farmers to 1,450 rupees($23.6) per 100 kg, up 3.57 percent, increasing the incentive to plant the crop even though supply has exceeded demand for eight years.

India, also the world's second-biggest wheat consumer, sets a price each year at which it buys grains from domestic farmers to sell ultra-cheap food to the poor, to protect growers from distress sale and to cover emergency needs. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Nidhi Verma)